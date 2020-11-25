1,374 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $965,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

UN stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. 77,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.