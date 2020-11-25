1,650 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 97.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 360,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.