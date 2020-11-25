$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. American Tower posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.87.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

