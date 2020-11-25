$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $2.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 19,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,039. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

