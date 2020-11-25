200 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $12,341,780 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.29. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

