2,051 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 10,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

