2,051 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. 10,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit