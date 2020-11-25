2,501 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $236.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,210. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,581.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,761 shares of company stock worth $47,616,908. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

