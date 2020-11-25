$275.60 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $275.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.20 million to $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $244.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,193. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

