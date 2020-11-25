282 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.15. 33,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.96. The company has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

