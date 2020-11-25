$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.14. 10,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.