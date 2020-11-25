367 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.25 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

