$4.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.67. 16,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,751. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

