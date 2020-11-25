$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.17 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,948. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

