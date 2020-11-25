$429.22 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce $429.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.75 million and the highest is $431.68 million. Plantronics reported sales of $384.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLT. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

Shares of PLT stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,700. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.