510 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.46. 48,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

