$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,695. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 522,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

