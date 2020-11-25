$6.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.45 billion and the highest is $6.53 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 346,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,763,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

