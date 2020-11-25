79,033 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 79,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,642.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,485 shares of company stock worth $3,301,729 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.49. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

