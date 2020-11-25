836 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.69. 3,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.