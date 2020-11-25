953 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 172.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.