9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $2.15. 9F shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 140,012 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21.

9F Company Profile (NASDAQ:JFU)

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.