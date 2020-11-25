Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $66.29 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Aave has a total market cap of $787.02 million and approximately $155.45 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $66.29 or 0.00346864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Alterdice and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.20 or 0.03124664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,871,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, ABCC, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Alterdice and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

