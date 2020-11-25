Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $66.29 or 0.00346864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bibox, ABCC and Kyber Network. Aave has a total market capitalization of $787.02 million and $155.45 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.20 or 0.03124664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026497 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,871,565 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Alterdice, ABCC, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.