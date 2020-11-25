AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.89. 132,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $104.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.