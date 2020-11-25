Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,336. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $221.17. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

