Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP) Trading Up 33.3%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,135,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 297,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,200.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP.TO) (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

