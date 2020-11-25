AdEx Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00079611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00343737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.21 or 0.03113397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

