Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $462.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.