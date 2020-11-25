AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $22,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average is $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

