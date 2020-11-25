AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.66. 77,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,765,438. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.