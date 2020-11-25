AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $227.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

