AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 300.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.