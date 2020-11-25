AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a nov 20 dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.02.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

