Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE AGI opened at C$10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.35. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at C$327,920.40.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

