Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXN. UBS Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Svb Leerink reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

ALXN opened at $123.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.14. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

