Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 25th (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

ALGS opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

In other Aligos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

