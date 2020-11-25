Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

ABTX opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $679.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,482.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $68,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,559 shares of company stock valued at $597,770. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

