Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,763.03. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,001. The company has a market cap of $1,193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,639.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,520.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

