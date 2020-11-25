Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.55. Ambow Education shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 4,908 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

