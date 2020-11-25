Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.55. Ambow Education shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 4,908 shares changing hands.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

