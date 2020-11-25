American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.37.

NYSE AEO opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

