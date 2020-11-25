American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit