American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

