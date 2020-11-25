American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $930.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $932.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $902.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

