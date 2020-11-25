American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of American Water Works worth $71,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.