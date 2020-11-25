Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

