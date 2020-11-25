Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $68,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

