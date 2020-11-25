Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $249.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $266.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $977.50 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

TCBI traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $55.85. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,655. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 565,892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 395,714 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,008,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

