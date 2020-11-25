Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NorthWestern (NWE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2020 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2020 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2020 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2020 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NWE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

