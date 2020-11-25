Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NorthWestern (NWE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) in the last few weeks:
- 11/19/2020 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2020 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2020 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – NorthWestern was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/3/2020 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/26/2020 – NorthWestern was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/20/2020 – NorthWestern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NWE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.