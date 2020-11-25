Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Anaplan stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,832,267.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,896 shares of company stock worth $47,173,766. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $5,684,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

