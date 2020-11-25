Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Anaplan stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Anaplan by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

