Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Anaplan stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Anaplan by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit